Tailored from top-quality 100% Indian cowhide, our luxurious Torino pillows are hand-cut and hand-stitched. Each panel is carefully selected for rich color and texture, displaying unique mottling and variations in every piece we produce. The hidden zipper closure offers a pleasing aesthetic, and allows the cover to be removed for easy cleaning. Naturally smooth and soft to the touch, these beautiful cowhide pillows are organic and one-of-a-kind, adding timeless style and warmth to any room. Features: 100% natural Indian cowhide/Hand-woven/Hidden zipper closure/Microsuede backing/Polyfil insert/Dry Clean only. HomeRoots Josephine 12-in x 20-in Gray and Silver Cowhide Indoor Decorative Pillow | 332293