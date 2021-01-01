Joseph Joseph DrawerStore 2 Tier Knife Organizer by World Market

-With a space-saving two-tier design that holds small blades up top and large blades on the bottom, Joseph Joseph's knife organizer fits a lot of storage into a compact design. The sturdy, nonslip construction is perfect for the kitchen counter, but the smart design is small enough for placing in a drawer. Also could be used for joseph joseph collection,small kitchen,small space,small space tools,joseph kitchen,joseph tools,kitchen items,kitchen tools,affordable,storage,kitchen storage,food storage,organization,kitchen organization,kitchen tools,kitchenware,containers,storage containers,kitchen supplies,kitchen decor,drawerstore collection. By Cost Plus World Market.568234