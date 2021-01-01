Jorgensen L-Shape Executive Desk
Features:Solid wood construction3 Coat durable lacquer finishReinforced corner supportsNumbered drawer for easy reinstallFull extension, steel ball bearing glidesSolid wood four sided drawer box constructionNailhead trimTwig pullsMade in the USACustomizable: YesDesk Type: Executive deskHeight Adjustable: NoHeight Adjustment Mechanism: Shape: L-ShapeReversible Orientation: NoStyle: Modern & ContemporaryTop Color: NaturalTop Material: WoodTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Metal Finish Application: Top Wood Species: Base Color: ClearBase Material: WoodBase Material Details: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Wood Species: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingFinished Back: YesCabinets Included: NoLocking Cabinet: Number of Cabinets: Number of Interior Shelves: Soft Close Cabinets: Cabinet Configuration: Drawers Included: YesLocking Drawer: NoFile Drawer: YesDrawer Glide Mechanism: Ball Bearing GlidesDrawer Glide Material: MetalSafety Stop: YesSoft Close Drawer: Self-CloseDrawer Weight Capacity: 100Number of Drawers: 4Office Chair Included: NoChair Frame Color: Chair Seat Color: Office Chair Material: Office Chair Material Details: Chair Upholstery Fill Material: Casters Included: NoLocking Brakes: Drawer Pedestal Included: NoNumber of Drawer Pedestals: Hutch Included: NoDesk Return Included: YesBuilt-In Outlets: NoBuilt-In USB Port: NoCable Management: NoGaming Desk: NoFoldable: NoCountry of Origin: United StatesMade In [EU Only]: United StatesDS Wood Tone: Light WoodDS Primary Product Style: LodgeDS Secondary Product Style: Mountain LodgeWood / Metal Legs: Wood LegsWood Top: Wood TopStanding Desk Converter: NoSpefications:ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: ISTA 1A Certified: ANSI/BIFMA X5.5 Desk Products: ANSI/SOHO S6.5 Small Office/Home Office: Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: BIFMA G1 Ergonomics Guideline for Furniture: GSA Approved: HFES 100 Certified Ergonomic: LEED Project Appropriate: CPSC - 16 CFR 1303 Compliant: YesTÜV Rheinland Certified: ANSI/BIFMA X5.1 Office Seating: ANSI/BIFMA X5.6 Panel Systems: CSA Certified: BHFTI Upholstered Furniture Flammability Compliant: BIFMA HCF 8.1 - Healthcare Furniture Design: Lacey Act Compliant: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: SCS Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 30Overall Width - Side to Side: 80Overall Depth - Front to Back: 36Desk Return: YesDesk Return Height - Top to Bottom: 30Desk Return Width - Side to Side: 60Desk Return Depth - Front to Back: 20Left Side Length: 60Right Side Length: 60Maximum Height: Minimum Height: Cabinets: NoCabinet Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Cabinet Interior Width - Side to Side: Cabinet Interior Depth - Front to Back: Drawer: YesDrawer Interior Height - Top to Bottom: 13.5Drawer Interior Width - Side to Side: 11.5Drawer Interior Depth - Front to Back: 21.5Seat: NoSeat Height: Desktop Height: 30Desktop Width - Side to Side: 72Desktop Depth - Front to Back: 36Clearance from Floor to Underside of Desk: 25.5Knee Space Width - Side to Side: 26Knee Space Depth - Front to Back: 33Hutch: NoHutch Height - Top to Bottom: Hutch Width - Side to Side: Hutch Depth - Front to Back: Overall Product Weight: 245Keyboard Tray: NoKeyboard Tray Height: Keyboard Tray Width: Keyboard Tray Depth: Assembly:<