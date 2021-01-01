Capital Lighting Jordyn Foyer Pendant Light - Color: Brass - Size: 6 light

A clean and elegant modern piece, the design of the Jordyn Foyer Pendant from Capital Lighting is inspired by Art Deco style. Full of smooth and thin metal lines and graceful curves, this eye-catching piece enhances the decor with ease. The wide and open cylindrical shade features a set of European-inspired trellis patterns that connect to either end of the frame. A collection of candelabra-style bulbs rest at the end of graceful arms and express a full and bright layer of light. Shape: Cylindrical. Color: Brass. Finish: Aged Brass