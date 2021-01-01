Capital Lighting Jordyn Chandelier - Color: Brass - Size: 6 light

The Jordyn Chandelier by Capital Lighting is a cool, contemporary addition to spaces with an airy, art-deco twist. The architectural nature of this chandelier is showcased in the sweeping arcs that define the fluted top and rounded bottom, while an iconic, European-inspired trellis pattern surrounds this design. An exposed set of candelabras are neatly perched around this frame and shine freely, lending a bright touch to surroundings and highlighting the beautiful finish that dresses up this elegant piece. Shape: Candelabra. Color: Brass. Finish: Aged Brass