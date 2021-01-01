Jordy 6 - Light Sputnik Modern Linear Chandelier

This sputnik light has that mid-century modern look that we love. Made from metal, this 6-light chandelier features a rotating cylindrical body that allows you to align the three tiers of arms into any arrangement you want. At the end of each arm is a bare 60W bulb (not included) â we recommend using an Edison bulb for some retro vibes. You can install this pendant on a dimmer switch to give you the right amount of light all day long. Plus, it hangs from an adjustable downrod and has a sloped ceiling-compatible canopy so you can put this light nearly anywhere. Finish: Bronze