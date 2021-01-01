Jordin 34" Wide Tufted Round Cocktail Ottoman

Brimming with sophistication, this tufted round cocktail ottoman makes a glamorous addition to your stylish seating ensemble. The coffee table ottoman comes perched atop turned solid wood feet and boasts a round silhouette, high-density foam filling, working well in a variety of aesthetics from traditional to contemporary. With added premium tufting details and two rows silver nailhead trim design, this upholstered ottoman with rolling casters will serve its purpose in your family room, bedroom, or entryway Fabric: Dark Gray