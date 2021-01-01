Jorden Plaid 3 Piece Comforter Set

Sleep ensemble looking a little tired? A comforter set like this one is a great way to refresh your restful retreat while lending a little more personality to your sleepscape! Crafted from 100% polyester, it showcases a plaid print for a pop of pattern and boasts hues of deep red, beige, and black. Plus, it’s designed to resist fades and tears, and is constructed with hypoallergenic materials – making it a must-have during allergy season! Best of all, it includes matching pillow shams to complete the look. Size: Queen