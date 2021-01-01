B-Low the Belt Jordana Mini Belt in Ivory,Beige. - size XS (also in S, M) B-Low the Belt Jordana Mini Belt in Ivory,Beige. - size XS (also in S, M) Pebbled genuine leather belt. Buckle closure. Gold tone hardware. Measures approx 1.5 HBuckle measures approx 2.75 H. Imported. BLOW-WA118. BH503-000LE. Founded in 2002, B-Low the Belt grew out of a passion for trend and the feeling that belts had an ability to instantly elevate an outfit. With a focus on creating both foundational and fashion-forward pieces, B-Low the Belt has become synonymous with quality materials and thoughtful, on-trend details.