Free People Jordan Jacket in Ivory. - size L (also in M) Free People Jordan Jacket in Ivory. - size L (also in M) 78% cotton 12% viscose 10% poly. Made in Cambodia. Machine wash. Front button closure. Front slip pockets. Raw-cut invert trim detail throughout. Two-tone brushed fleece and cotton jersey fabric. Buttoned cuffs. FREE-WO641. OB1226826. Free People invokes a spirit of femininity and creativity. Throughout their line of sweaters, tees, dresses and more, each piece incorporates a high level of quality and originality that reflects their adventurous it girl. With all that's constricting in the world today, Free People says your clothes don't have to be. Be yourself, be creative, be free.