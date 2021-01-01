From homeroots
HomeRoots Jordan Decorative Southwest Tan Pillow Cover
Advertisement
Add a touch of beauty and class to your room setting with this southwest styled pillow cover. Creatively fashioned from 100% cotton to combine top quality and durability for decorative use. The stunning accent piece is designed to easily blend with any existing home decor. Carefully cut and knitted, the pillow cover carries a versatile style that creates excellent options in room set up and decorations for the home. It measures 20 x 20 in. and comes in cool tan finish.