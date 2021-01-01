Joppy Plush Rectangle Non-Slip 2 piece Bath Rug Set

Ideal for reducing the danger of slipping as you step from the bath or shower (and keeping your feet warm against cold, wet tiles), bath mats are a handy touch for rounding out your bathroom. This two-piece set, for example, is a great option for rounding out your master bath or powder room with a padded touch: crafted from 100% polyester with a shag weave, each piece features a non-skid backing to help keep it in place. And since it's machine washable, caring for this set is as easy as a quick cycle. Color: Linen