Jopling Palace 84" Tree Floor Lamp
Description
Features:3 Different height swivel arches with clear crystal glass pendants lamp shadesMetal construction, polished chrome finish, heavy luxury marble baseRotary 4-way switch, uses 3 piece 60W max. incandescent or equivalent led bulbsUL listedBulbs not includedProduct Type: TreeDry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Number of Lights: 3Voltage: 120Dimmable: NoMaximum Wattage (per bulb): 60Integrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape: Recommended Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Fixture Material: Metal;CrystalMaterial Details: Wood Type: Base Finish: White/Polished chromePlug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Switch Included: YesSwitch Type: 3-WayCountry of Origin: ChinaShade Included: YesShade Material: FabricShade Material Details: LinenShade Shape: DrumShade Color: Glass Type: Crystal Component: YesReal Crystal: YesCrystal Color: ClearCrystal Type: Built-in USB Port: NoBuilt-in Outlet: NoFire Resistant: Range of Fixture - Maximum: Range of Fixture - Minimum: Set Type: SinglePurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: WITB Bulb Included: NoSpefications:TAA Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoADA Compliant: ETL Listed: NoDark Sky Compliant: cETL Listed: NoFSC Certified: UL Listed: YesWhat is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.cUL Listed: MET Listed: NoCSA Listed for USA: CSA Listed for Canada: Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: YesWEEE Recycling Required: YesEnvironmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: GreenSpec: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: EPP Compliant: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: YesWashington 19.260 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: YesDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 83Overall Width - Side to Side: 47Overall Depth - Front to Back: 14Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: 10.5Shade Depth - Front to Back: 10.5Base Height - Top to Bottom: 2Base Width - Side to Side: 14Base Depth - Front to Back: 14Overall Weight: 38.5Height Adjustable: NoMax Height: Adjustable Extension: NoMax Extension Length: Cord: Cord Length: Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesWarranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 90 Days