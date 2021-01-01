From l'agence
L'AGENCE Joplin High-Rise Flared Jeans
Advertisement
70s-inspired flared jean with a flattering high waist. Five-pocket style Zip fly Cotton/polyester/spandex Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT Rise, about 9.75" Inseam, about 35" Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in 2008, LAgence marries Southern California ease with chic Parisian style. Using luxurious fabrics, the Los Angeles-based label delivers feminine collections that are both timeless and versatile. In 2015, the label launched a denim line in a range of sleek, impeccably tailored cuts. Contemporary Sportswear - Workshop > L'agence > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. L'AGENCE. Color: Monroe. Size: 30.