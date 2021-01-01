Baxton Studio Jonesy Scandinavian Style Mid-Century Beige Fabric Upholstered Full Size Platform Bed

Hardwood, plywood frame and MDF slats Leg: Solid rubberwood Fabric : Mix linen fabric Foam filled Button-tufting Weight Capacity - 400 lbs..Great design is defined by it's ability to communicate style with the smallest amount of effort, and that's what characterizes the Jonesy Scandinavian Style Mid-century Beige Linen Fabric Upholstered Platform Bed. Clean minimal design in beautiful linen fabrics! Made from hardwood, plywood and engineered wood, the Jonesy bed frame was built to be as sturdy as it is beautiful. The focus of the Jonesy is on clean, uncomplicated rounded lines crafted with the minimal of fuss. Versatile and very much on trend! Button-tufting design on the headboard and the rounded shape of footboard and side rails add a touch of luxury and playfulness all at the same time. The natural finishing wood legs are tapered and skewed outward, balancing the overall mid-century look of this platform base bed frame. Made in Malaysia, the bed requires assembly.