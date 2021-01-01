Jonesy Black Faux Leather Upholstered 3-Drawer Nightstand

The Jonesy 3-Drawer nightstand exemplifies how minimalism can be chic and sophisticated. The modern and contemporary-inspired design emphasizes clean lines and smooth surfaces. The Jonesy features a foam-padded plywood and hardwood frame with all-over black faux leather upholstery. The chrome-finished drawer knobs provide a contrast to the upholstery as an additional style element. The Jonesy also features three pull-out drawers on gliders, giving you more storage options at your bedside. The simplistic design makes this nightstand easy to coordinate with the existing decor in your bed room or guest room. Made in Malaysia, the Jonesy requires assembly. Color: Beige