For a touch of woodland whimsy, this charming owl table lamp delivers a fun accent in a neutral color. The ceramic base was cast using a mold from the midcentury archives, refined to suit the scale and simplified details preferred in contemporary lighting today. Whether adding a conversation-worthy lighting feature to an otherwise serious room, or joining a menagerie of collected animal-inspired home decor items, this owl table lamp promises to simultaneously blend in with your palette and stand out with its cheeky silhouette, no matter how you style it. JONATHAN Y Transitional 16-in Gold Leaf Rotary Socket Table Lamp with Linen Shade Cotton | JYL3014A