Jonah Pendant Light by Alder & Ore - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (INV2111508)

Advertisement
The Jonah Pendant Light by Alder & Ore has a simple silhouette that is elevated by a beautiful finish and bold details. A smooth, conical, metal shade is supported by a structured top and hardware that connects it to a single down rod and round canopy, creating a clean composition that complements a wide range of spaces and design styles. Offering plenty of downward cast illumination, this pendant light is completed with a lovely, uniform finish. From mid-century modern silhouettes to industrial-rooted materials and finishes, Alder & Ore features a diverse range of aesthetic inspirations in its lighting collection. Each design melds the ever-important function with forms ranging from rustic to transitional, from farmhouse to contemporary. Across the collection, Alder & Ore designs showcase a warmth that make each fixture feel right at home in a variety of settings and styles. Shape: Cone. Color: White. Finish: Polished Nickel with White