From etta avenue
Jonah End Table
This end table adds another spot in your living room to keep smaller items at arm's length. It has a pyramid-inspired pedestal base with four angled legs that join in the middle and branch out toward the tabletop. Crafted from acrylic and metal, these legs feature a gold finish at the center for some glam style. This base supports a round tabletop made from tempered glass. With a diameter of 18", this side table has a small footprint, making it ideal for tight spaces next to your sofa or your bed. No assembly required.