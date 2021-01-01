Joliet Rug Pad (0.25")
Description
Features:Can be cut at home to custom fit any rug. Ideally the rug pad should be cut approximately 1-2" short of the rug perimeter.Material: PVC;PolyesterMaterial Details: 63% Polyester and 37% PVCColor: GreyShape (Rug Pad Size: Rectangle 12' x 15'): RectangularShape (Rug Pad Size: Rectangle 6' x 9'): RectangularShape (Rug Pad Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'): RectangularShape (Rug Pad Size: Rectangle 5' x 7'): RectangularShape (Rug Pad Size: Rectangle 11' x 17'): RectangularShape (Rug Pad Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): RectangularShape (Rug Pad Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'): RectangularShape (Rug Pad Size: Rectangle 10' x 14'): RectangularShape (Rug Pad Size: Rectangle 8' x 11'): RectangularShape (Rug Pad Size: Rectangle 4' x 6'): RectangularShape (Rug Pad Size: Rectangle 9' x 12'): RectangularShape (Rug Pad Size: Rectangle 12' x 18'): RectangularShape (Rug Pad Size: Square 6'): SquareShape (Rug Pad Size: Runner 2' x 10'): RunnerShape (Rug Pad Size: Runner 2' x 8'): RunnerShape (Rug Pad Size: Runner 2' x 12'): RunnerShape (Rug Pad Size: Runner 2' x 14'): RunnerShape (Rug Pad Size: Runner 2' X 6'): RunnerShape (Rug Pad Size: Round 6'): RoundSizing Details: Trim with household scissorsPad Function: Non-Slip;CushionRug Type: All rugsFloor Compatibility: Hardwood;Carpet;Concrete/Stone;Marble/TileFloor Heating Safe: YesFlame Retardant: NoCountry of Origin: United StatesProduct Care: Vacuum regularly, Avoid direct and continuous exposure to sunlight, Remove spill immediately with rug cleaner, For hard to remove stains seek professional rug cleaningLocation: Indoor Use OnlySupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Moisture Resistant: Not ResistantDual Surface: NoProduct Type: Rug PadSpefications:ADA Compliant: Organic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Compliant: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: Grade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: CRI Green Label Plus Certified: FloorScore Certification: GREENGUARD Certified: CRI Green Label Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: NFPA 253 or ASTM E648 Compliant: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Low Lead Compliant: Better Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoBlauer Engel: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: GreenSpec: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFairTrade Certified: Fair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: Goodweave Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoCradle to Cradle Certified: LCARate Certified: EU Ecolabel: Carpet Sustainability Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: Oeko-Tex Certified: Oeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Responsibly Sourced Down / Wool Certified: NoResponsible Wool Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Recycled Claim Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Global Recycled Standard (