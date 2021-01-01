From munro
Munro Joliet
Get moving in the sporty and comfy Joliet slip-on. Leather and textile upper. Broad hook-and-loop closure strap. Fabric lining and covered footbed wicks away moisture for all-day breathability. Contoured polyurethane footbed provides lasting support and comfort to reduce fatigue. Munro Tech Sole is lightweight, flexible, shock-absorbent and treaded for grip and durability. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 in Weight: 10 oz Product measurements were taken using size 7.5, width N (AA). Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.