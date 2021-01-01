Jolene - 20078 Strapless Draped Metallic Trumpet Dress

Revel in the statuesque appeal of this Jolene 20078 creation. Flourishing draping that asymmetrically charms its sleek silhouette this dress shows a sweetheart neckline on a strapless bodice. This ensemble parades a surplice accent and a foldover design. The trumpet skirt parts with a high slit as it traverse into a sweeping finish. Revel in the divine elegance of this Jolene masterpiece. Model is wearing the Pink color. Style: jolene_20078 Details: Liquid Satin Strapless Surplice Bodice Gathered Drapes Side Zipper Closure High Slit Sweep Train Length: Long Neckline: Sweetheart Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Trumpet Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.