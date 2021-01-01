From urban habitat
Urban Habitat Jojo 7-pc. Jacquard Comforter Set, One Size , White
Stylish and comfortable, the Urban Habitat Jojo 7-piece comforter set is the perfect update for your bedroom. The cotton comforter showcases a pieced design accented by jacquard pom-pom dots. Matching shams coordinate beautifully with the top of the comforter, while quilted euro shams add extra dimension to the bedding set. A solid reverse provides additional color to the comforter set, while two decorative pillows, featuring fabric manipulation and embroidered details, complete the bedding ensemble. # Pieces In Set: 7Included: 1 Comforter(s), 1 18x12 Inch Decorative Pillow(s), 1 18x18 Inch Decorative Pillow(s), 2 Standard Sham(s), 2 Euro Sham(s)Bedding Thread Count: 140Bed Size: Full-QueenFill Weight: 41 oz. of FillBedding Measurements: 88 Width/Inches, 92 Length/InchesBedding Fiber Content: 100% CottonBedding Filling Content: 100% PolyesterFabric Description: JacquardSham Fiber Content: 100% CottonDecorative Pillow Filling Content: 100% PolyesterDecorative Pillow Fiber Content: 100% CottonDecor Styles: Rustic, VintageSham Care: Machine WashDecorative Pillow Care: Spot CleanBedding Care: Machine WashCountry of Origin: Imported