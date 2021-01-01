From dr. maggie
Dr. Maggie Joint Formula Pet Supplement, 8-oz bottle
Give your furry friend the support he needs with the Dr. Maggie Joint Formula Pet Supplement. It promotes cartilage development and joint health for paw-tners with arthritis or similar conditions and to keep younger pets healthy. This liquid contains glucosamine hydrochloride, chondroitin sulfate, MSM and vitamin C to naturally build collagen to cushion and lubricate joints. It also helps to maintain the structural integrity of joints and features anti-inflammatory properties to reduce pain. Keep your companion going strong with the Dr. Maggie Joint Formula Pet Supplement.