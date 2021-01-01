Joiner Cable for InvisiLED Landscape Tape Light by WAC Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (8001-72BK)

With the help of its 2 sockets, the Joiner Cable for InvisiLED Landscape Tape Light connects two sections of WAC Landscape Lighting LED InvisiLED 12V Outdoor Tape Light. The cables Plastic build keeps it flexible yet strong, and with its UL Listed Wet certification, it capably resists all sorts of environmental damage. Meanwhile, the cables Black finish is stylish yet visually unobtrusive, allowing it to perform its function without overpowering the pieces of tape it supports. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Color: Black. Finish: Black