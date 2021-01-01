Johnstonville Geometric Gray Area Rug
Description
Features:Kids and pet friendlyGreat value, high quality, and very durableCare Instructions: Vacuum regularly and spot cleanThis rug is stain resistant, fade resistant, does not shed, and is easy to cleanTo remove any creases or rolled corners you may encounter, flip the rug upside down and roll in both directions (length and width), exerting pressure at the creases. Your rug will lie flat within a few days. Images and rug dimensions provided are as accurate as possible. Differences in computer monitors can cause rug colors to vary slightly. Dimensions may vary slightly from what is published. Patterns may vary across different rug sizes.Material: PolypropyleneMaterial Details: Construction: Machine MadeTechnique: Power LoomOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: YesBacking Material Details: CottonRug Shape (Rug Size: Round 8', Round 6', Round 3', Round 4', Round 5', Round 7'): RoundRug Shape (Rug Size: Square 3', Square 4', Square 5', Square 6', Square 7', Square 7'10"): SquareRug Shape (Rug Size: Oval 4' x 6', Oval 5' x 8', Oval 7'10" x 10', Oval 3' x 5'): OvalRug Shape (Rug Size: Runner 2' x 6', Runner 2' x 8'8", Runner 2' x 10', Runner 2' x 13'): RunnerRug Shape (Rug Size: Octagon 5', Octagon 7'10"): OctagonPrimary Color: GrayPattern: GeometricFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: KidTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: YesStain Resistant: YesRug Pad Recommended: YesRug Sample Available: NoCompatible Rug Sample Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseLicensed Product: NoHigh-Low: NoProduct Care: Spot clean with mild detergentDS Primary Product Style: IndustrialDS Secondary Product Style: Contemporary IndustrialSample Available: NoSample Part Number: Designer: Designer Type: Non-Slip Backing: NoIs this rug available in different colors?: YesSpefications:Green Label Certified: CPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: YesCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: YesHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: YesGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesOrganic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: Grade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Better Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Asthma and Allergy Friendly Certified: NoUSDA BioBased Product: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoResponsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Goodweave Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoGreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Carpet Sustainability Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: Oeko-Tex Certified: NoOeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certificat