Johns Counter Height 29.53" Dining Table
Description
Like freshly budding plants, determined to sprout, ideas will push to the surface with this minimalist modern dining table. The track will generate a swirl of conversations, activities, and ideas that mix to form a vibrant atmosphere. Solid legs and a smooth veneer top create an artistic dining table that presents a clean slate at every gathering.Features:MDF tabletop with paintingWooden legsGreat for modern, rustic, and transitional décorTable Shape: RoundTop Material: Manufactured WoodTop Wood Species: Top Manufactured Wood Type: MDFTop Material Details: MDFBase Material: IronBase Wood Species: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Material Details: Gloss Finish: NoNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingTop Color (Top Color: Black): BlackTop Color (Top Color: White): WhiteBase Color (Base Color: Beech): BeechTables Included: YesChairs Included: NoBenches Included: NoTable Pad Included: NoExtendable / Collapsible Table: NoTable Mechanism: Fixed TableLeaf Included: NoSeating Capacity: Table Base Type: Four legStorage Included: NoCountry of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: ChinaDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Mid-Century ModernDimensions:Distance between legs: 22.8".