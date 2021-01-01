From george oliver

Johns Counter Height 29.53" Dining Table

Description

Like freshly budding plants, determined to sprout, ideas will push to the surface with this minimalist modern dining table. The track will generate a swirl of conversations, activities, and ideas that mix to form a vibrant atmosphere. Solid legs and a smooth veneer top create an artistic dining table that presents a clean slate at every gathering.Features:MDF tabletop with paintingWooden legsGreat for modern, rustic, and transitional décorTable Shape: RoundTop Material: Manufactured WoodTop Wood Species: Top Manufactured Wood Type: MDFTop Metal Finish Application: Top Material Details: MDFBase Material: IronBase Wood Species: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Material Details: Gloss Finish: NoNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingTop Color (Top Color: Black): BlackTop Color (Top Color: White): WhiteBase Color (Base Color: Beech): BeechTables Included: YesChairs Included: NoBenches Included: NoTable Pad Included: NoExtendable / Collapsible Table: NoTable Mechanism: Fixed TableLeaf Included: NoNumber of Leaves: Seating Capacity: Seating Capacity When Fully Extended: Seating Capacity When Fully Collapsed: Table Base Type: Four legStorage Included: NoNumber of Drawers: Country of Origin: ChinaMirrored: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: ChinaDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Mid-Century ModernMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: Stiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:FIRA Certified: GSA Approved: YesADA Compliant: CE Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: ISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): YesISTA 3A or 6A Certified: YesTAA Compliant: YesISTA 1A Certified: YesComposite Wood Product (CWP): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesTSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesComposite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: YesANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: ANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCPSIA Compliant: YesCALGreen Compliant: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: NFPA Compliant: SCS Certified: YesFire Rated: TÜV Rheinland Certified: USDA BioBased Product: YesCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: YesCarbon Care Certification: YesCarbon Neutral Certification: YesCarbonFree Certified: YesCarbonRATE Certified: YesEnvironmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: YesEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: NoEnvironmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: YesSMaRT Certified: NoFISP Certified: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: YesFair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: YesFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: YesFairTrade Certified: YesProduct Lifecycle Certifications: YesGreenSeal Certified: NoEcoLogo Certified: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: NoCradle to Cradle Certified: NoReduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: YesIndoor Advantage Certified: YesHealthRATE Certified: NoCertified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: YesGREENGUARD Certified: NoGREENGUARD Gold Certified: NoGreenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: NoSustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: YesFSC Certified: YesReclaimed Wood: NoITTO Compliant: YesPEFC Certified: YesSFI Certified: NoRecycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Distance between legs: 22.8".

