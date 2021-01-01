Johnie 26" Gray Table Lamp

This 26" tall table lamp gives your space a touch of contemporary style. Its body strikes a curved, sculptural silhouette that's made from ceramic in a soft gray tone that works perfectly with any color palette. The empire-shaped shade in a classic white hue accommodates one medium-base bulb up to 60W (not included) that disperses light in the living room, home office, or bedroom. Plus, this table lamp is compatible with a dimmer switch, so you can adjust the lighting in the living room or home office throughout the day.