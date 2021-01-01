Johnathon TV Stand for TVs up to 70"

The perfect perch for your flatscreen, this sleek TV stand is a stylish and functional addition to your living room or seating arrangement. Crafted from engineered wood, it showcases a two-tone white and walnut brown finish for a cool, contemporary feel and elongated handles for a streamlined look. Its roomy surface top is ideal for a potted plant and a flatscreen up to 70". Two open shelves provide space for DVD players, game consoles, and more. Additional storage space is provided by four spacious drawers. Plus, one circular cutout behind the shelves helps conceal cables and wires.