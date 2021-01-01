Advertisement
P448 John Sneaker in Metallic Silver. - size 37 (also in 36, 38, 40) P448 John Sneaker in Metallic Silver. - size 37 (also in 36, 38, 40) Dyed cow fur and glitter embellished leather upper with rubber sole. Fur Origin: France. Lace-up front. Padded tongue and collar. Screen print logo detail at tongue. Terry cloth lining. Suede trim. Made in Italy. P44R-WZ26. S21JOHN-W. P448 is an Italian footwear brand rooted in the belief that eclecticism, design innovation and experimentation lie at the heart of self-expression. P448 is based on the shared philosophy of 'mixing and matching'. This ethos drives everything from the style aesthetics to the team DNA. The P448 family is a dynamic mix of master innovators and artisans that create footwear for style pioneers who embrace boldness and embody a carefree yet collective consciousness. From the selection of materials, to the cutting of the leather, to the hand-stitching of the soles, every step of the production process is executed with meticulous attention to detail. All P448 products are 100% made in Italy.