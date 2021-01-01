From p448
P448 John Sneaker in Cream. - size 40 (also in 36, 37, 38)
P448 John Sneaker in Cream. - size 40 (also in 36, 37, 38) P448 John Sneaker in Cream. - size 40 (also in 36, 37, 38) Snake embossed leather upper with rubber sole. Lace-up front. Padded collar. Intentionally distressed. Side logo detail. Glitter embellished heel tab. P44R-WZ24. S21JOHN-W. P448 is an Italian footwear brand rooted in the belief that eclecticism, design innovation and experimentation lie at the heart of self-expression. P448 is based on the shared philosophy of 'mixing and matching'. This ethos drives everything from the style aesthetics to the team DNA. The P448 family is a dynamic mix of master innovators and artisans that create footwear for style pioneers who embrace boldness and embody a carefree yet collective consciousness. From the selection of materials, to the cutting of the leather, to the hand-stitching of the soles, every step of the production process is executed with meticulous attention to detail. All P448 products are 100% made in Italy.