Artistic Weavers John Plum 6 ft. x 6 ft. Round Area Rug, Purple

This Artistic Weavers John Collection 6 ft. x 6 ft. Area Rug will be a decorative touch to your home. This rug features an oriental motif for an intricately crafted piece that always stays in style. Designed with elements of purple, it will add an elegant and harmonious touch to your decor. It has a plush pile, which creates a smooth texture that is a pleasure to walk over. This round rug has a 100% wool design, which offers enhanced thickness and comfort. With materials known to have low VOC emissions, it will not need to be aerated prior to being brought inside. Color: Plum.