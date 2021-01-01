John Derian Calm Cat: 750-Piece Puzzle John Derian Author

“I love anything by artist John Derian, whose decoupage pieces can be kinda pricey. Get in on the action with these adorable John Derian Jigsaw Puzzles. Bonus: With some puzzle glue and a frame, it’s ready to hang.”—Rachael Ray In Season John Derian is an artist and designer whose work with printed images from the past transports the viewer to another world. In Calm Cat, get lost in the mesmerizing gaze of its regal subject, perched on a silk cushion like an artist’s model and utterly indifferent to the two going at each other in the background, backs and tails raised in an attitude familiar to every cat lover. Adapted from a nineteenth-century print, the image has the delight and mystery of a scene half remembered from an old children’s book.Featuring:750 full-color interlocking piecesArt print with puzzle imageFinished puzzle is 26 3/8" x 18 7/8