Johan Flatweave Brown/Gray Rug
Description
Features:Technique: Machine wovenConstruction: Machine madeMaterial: Nylon Style: TransitionalMade in the USAMaterial: NylonMaterial Details: NylonConstruction: Machine MadeTechnique: FlatweaveOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: NoBacking Material Details: Rug Shape: Primary Color: Brown/GrayPattern: IkatFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayStyle: TraditionalRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultGender: Gender NeutralTheme: Reversible: NoStain Resistant: YesCountry of Origin: United StatesRug Pad Recommended: YesProduct Care -: Vacuum regularly. Spot clean using a mild soap made for the specific rug fiber. Professionally clean periodically.Licensed Product: NoHigh-Low: NoProduct Care: Vacuum with no beater bar/rotating brush;Spot clean with mild detergent;Professional cleaningColor Combination: Our Picks Filter: Spefications:Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Recycled Claim Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Global Recycled Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Rug Size: Pile Height: 0.43Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 5'3" x 7'6"): 23Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 6'7" x 9'6"): 30Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 7'8" x 10'10"): 35Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 9'10" x 12'10"): 55Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 5'3" x 7'6"): 63Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 6'7" x 9'6"): 79Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 7'8" x 10'10"): 92Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 9'10" x 12'10"): 118Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 6'7" x 9'6"): 114Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 7'8" x 10'10"): 130Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 9'10" x 12'10"): 154Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 5'3" x 7'6"): 90Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty:Product Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Rug Size: Rectangle 5'3" x 7'6"