Joerie 2 - Drawer End Table

Feature:?Durable Material?Made of particle wood with high glossy finish which ensures stability and durability, easy to clean,waterproof and anti-scratch.?3-Tier Storage Shelves?Side end table features with 3 shelves for ample organized storage. ?Multi-Function?Perfect as side table, nightstand, end table, coffee table, snack table, telephone table, sofa table in home or office. Fitting in living room, bedroom and office.?Dimensions?LxWxH=15.7x15.7x20.3 Inch. There may be 1 inch difference in measurement since it is hand measured. Hope you do not mind it.?24-Hour Immediate Reply?Our seller customer team will reply each email one by one in 24 hours, if you have any product problems, please contact us seller directly and give us a chance to make things right before leaving a feedback or a review.Description:Product Name: end tables.Product color: white color.Product weight: 13.3 pounds.Material: MDF.Special design: E1 environmental protection sheet, increase storage space, overall structure stable.Product size: 15.7 x 15.7 x 20.3 inches (40x40x51.5cm)Packing size: 23.2 x 18.1 x 3.5 inches (59x46x9cm)Scope of application: living room, balcony, study, etc., the product has been rigorously tested, carrying a certain weight or placed for a period of time without deformation and bending.Package Included:1Pc coffee table.Features:The two-tier sophisticated modern design exudes class and quality without sacrificing functionality and practicality?Durable Material?Made of particle wood with high glossy finish which ensures stability and durability, easy to clean,waterproof and anti-scratch?3-Tier Storage Shelves?Side end table features with 3 shelves for ample organized storage.Perfect as a side table, nightstand, end table, coffee table, snack table, telephone table, a sofa table in-home or office. Fitting in the living room, bedroom and office.?Dimensions?There may be 1 inch difference in measurement since it is hand measured. Hope you do not mind it.Weâve got you covered anytime you have any issue regarding our product quality or any problem during useSet: NoSet Type: Number of Tables Included: Top Shape: RectangularTop Color: WhiteBase Color: WhiteTop Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: MDFTop Metal Finish Application: Top Wood Species: Base Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodBase Material Details: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Wood Species: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationMirrored: NoBase Type: 4 LegsShelves Included: YesNumber of Shelves: 2Drawers Included: NoNumber of Drawers: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Soft Close or Self Close Drawers: Lighted: NoWattage per Bulb: Bulb Included: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseWrought Iron: NoCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Storage Included: YesDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional ModernDovetail Joints: NoShagreen-embossed Exterior: NoInlay: NoInlay Material: Main Wood Joinery Method: Half-LapKiln-Dried Wood: YesIntegrated Wireless Charging Surface: Built-in Outlets: NoSpefications:General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: YesReason for Restriction: LogisticsCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoGreenSpec: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications