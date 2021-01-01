Joelle Diamond Bar Stud 1/10 CTTW 14k Yellow Gold Available in White, Rose, Yellow Gold - For Her

Quality Earrings Set: Made from real 14k gold and round diamonds approximately 0.08 ct. 14 Certified diamonds, available in white, rose, yellow gold 6mm in length with a color and clarity of GH-SI Surprise Your Loved Ones with Our Diamond Bar Earrings For Her: If you are looking to gift your spouse, girlfriend, daughter or mother on a special occasion like Christmas, birthday, engagement or anniversary then look no further as our earrings come with a beautiful gift box. Precious Heirloom Piece: We certify an authentic piece of jewelry that is handpicked and made with love, The certificate guarantees that all diamonds are genuine, and crafted with the utmost care and precision assuring everlasting quality that can be passed on from generation to generation. Timeless Diamond White Gold Earrings: Our diamond earrings were designed with the modern woman in mind. They are the perfect accessory as they are suitable for any occasion! This classic and elegant earring would make the perfect addition to your jewelry collection box. Ease Of Mind and With Full Confidence: Your satisfaction is our only priority so in the improbable case that you are not 100% thrilled with our diamond bar earrings, we will offer you a full refund, No questions asked!Classic, Gorgeous and Comfortable every day wear Diamond Bar Studs Earrings! Makes the perfect addition to your jewelry collection or a gift to someone dear for the holidays! Crafted of 14k gold featuring 14 round sparkling natural diamonds approximately weighing at 0.08ct Color & Clarity is GH-SI1. Each bar measures 6mm 14 Diamonds Diamond Weight 0.08cts Color & Clarity GH-SI1 6mm Size of Bar Butterfly Pushback Closure Gift Box Included Certificate of Authenticity - Joelle Jewelry We certify that this is an authentic piece of Joelle jewelry. The certificate provided with your jewelry guarantees all diamonds and/or gemstones are natural and genuine. Every piece is crafted with the utmost care and precision. You are assured of everlasting quality that can be passed on from generation to generation.