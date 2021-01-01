From safavieh
Safavieh Joe Steel Teal Storage End Table
Redesign your space with the Safavieh American Home End Table. With a modern style, this end table will be a contemporary addition to your room fitting with any interior design. It has three drawers, so you can take advantage of the additional storage space for all sorts of things from magazines to trinkets to TV remotes. Made of wood, it will give your home aesthetic allure by adding a touch of organic beauty. Color: Steel Teal.