ALIX NYC Jodie Long Jumpsuit in Burgundy 90% polyamide 10% elastane. Made in USA. Hand wash. Exposed back zip closure. Front cut-out. Lightweight stretch fabric. ALIX-WC2. 51073. About the designer: Designer Alexandra Alvarez launched the first Alix bodysuit collection in 2014. The collection of luxury basics is composed of polished and practical bodysuits that represent the line's interpretation of sportif sensibility and understated edginess. Crafted from the finest jersey and silk, the bodysuits are wardrobe essentials designed to seamlessly transition from a layering piece to the focal point of any outfit.