Jocelyn Antique Metal Half Round Sofa Table Gold - Inspire Q

Deliver a look straight out of Hollywood right in your home with the Jocelyn Antique Gold Finish Metal Half Round Sofa Table from Inspire Q. With a fashion-forward and function half-round design, you can set this sofa table up anywhere, from the living room to the entryway to the dining room. The sleek and slender base is finished in a lovely antique gold that lends to both vintage vibes and glam styles. There is ample space on the smoky-hued table top to decorate with lamps, vases, photographs, and pieces of décor so you can showcase your personal style.