Visual Comfort JN 5023-CG Caddo 47" Medium Linear Lantern with Clear Glass Soft White / Gild Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Visual Comfort JN 5023-CG Caddo 47" Medium Linear Lantern with Clear Glass Caddo Medium Linear Lantern with Clear Glass Features Designed by Julie Neill Dual finish with clear glass panels Requires (5) 60 watt max, candelabra (E12) base bulbs Includes 6 ft of adjustable chain length Capable of being dimmed UL rated for dry locations Dimensions Fixture Height: 28-1/2" Width: 46-1/2" Depth: 18-1/2" Ceiling Canopy Size: 5-1/2" x 18-1/2" Rectangle Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 5 Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Bulbs Included: No Voltage: 120 volts Dimmable Compatible with LED Bulbs Soft White / Gild