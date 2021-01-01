From ashley furniture
JLA Home Odette 8 Piece Jacquard King Comforter Set, Silver
Advertisement
Add a touch of class to your bedroom with the Madison Park Odette eight-piece comforter set. The luxurious textured jacquard comforter and shams flaunt a gorgeous damask medallion design, with striations on the satin ground that add dimension to the lavish look. A solid reverse and stunning Euro shams complement the top of the bed to complete the ensemble. Also included are two decorative pillows that feature embroidery and cording details. A solid bed skirt provides a clean and elegant finish. Overfilled for superior warmth and comfort, this jacquard comforter set offers a strikingly luxurious update to your decor.