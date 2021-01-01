Jive Barstool Grape Vinyl Seat Natural - KFI

These chic, stylish and visually appealing barstools are packed with versatility and function at affordable prices. Ideal from cafeterias and break rooms... to auditoriums and seminars or as a convenient side bar stool. The durable frame is 3/4” round tubing made of 16 gauge steel. The attractive bent plywood shell has a laminate finish for maximum durability and easy maintenance. The one piece construction has a slight flex in the back and a waterfall seat, allowing the user to sit comfortably for hours. The light weight design has a handhold for easy storage and movement. The lunch room barstool stack 5 high. Pattern: Solid.