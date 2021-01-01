MMA Train All Day Jiu Jitsu BJJ Martial Arts Choke Camouflage Fight Graphic Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Perfect present for your favorite fighter into judo, grappling, submission fighting, training working out sparring at the gym classes learning chokehold move, kali muay thai workout Graphic features a weathered take on a college logo with varsity letters and the word Choke in cool camouflage letters. Show fellow fighters your dedication to the sport of fighting. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only