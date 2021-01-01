Jin Mai Lan Heavy Thick Winter Warm Printed Plush Fleece Blanket,85"x95" Size For King Bed, Purple Red Bean

Why Choose Heavy Warm Blanket and Don't advise to Choose Electric Blanket in WinterElectric blanket can produce radiation, long-term use will harm the placenta-fetus, even abortion - plush warm blanket is made of 100% high premium microfiber polyester, 900GSM, silky soft touch. blankets king size 85" x 95" and 10 lbs weight; blankets queen size 79" x 91" and 9 lbs weight, fit for most king/queen size bed; It adopt reactive printing and dyeing technology, Nontoxic and harmless for people Although the electric blanket is easy to use and the skin warm up quickly, but the long-term use will make the skin become dry, skin allergies, itching and other symptoms; - Warm blanket not only has a good warm effect, but also very breathable, 2 ply designs can increase air circulation, will not feel dry.It is often cause a fire if long-term used low quality or wrong used of electric blanket. - Fleece Blanket is safety and durable, wide hemming and Seaming it is No Shedding, wrinkle and shrink resistant, it is will make the blanket use longer time.A luxurious silky feeling to the touch fabric characterized by a thick, deeply napped and plush surface for extra warmth and softness. With this blanket, your will drown in silky smoothness every season, every minute. Luxury plush blanket provides you with incredible soft and cozy bedding essential.Product SpecificationMaterial: 100% microfiber polyesterKing Size: 85" x 95", 10lbs weightQueen Size: 79" x 91, 9lbs weightDesign: 2 ply and embossed patternPackage Included1 x Plush Warm Blanket