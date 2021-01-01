Jimmy 27' x 27" Wallpaper Roll

Dress up your walls with this richly patterned wallpaper that adds traditional style to your dining room, living room, or entryway. In this botanical- and animal-printed pattern, graceful antelopes frolic in a stylized forest where flowers grow on tall, slender trees. You can also find spindly legged water birds wading among the rushes searching for a fish dinner. Measuring 27' long by 27" wide, this USA-made wallpaper is moisture-resistant, washable, and strippable. Something to consider: this wallpaper is non-pasted, so you'll need to grab some wallpaper paste to apply it. Color: Dark Gray/Beige/Black