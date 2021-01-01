From clarks

Clarks Jillian Pearl

$57.20 on sale
($95.00 save 40%)
In stock
Buy at zappos

Description

Add some sophistication to your look with the Jillian Pearl sandal from Clarks. Cushion Plus technology with OrthoLite footbed ensures comfort with every step. Lush leather uppers with textile lining for elevated detailing. Adjustable hook-and-loop closure for fit preference. Clarks branded perforated footbed for ventilation and details. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 3 4 in Weight: 8 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com