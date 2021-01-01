From clarks
Clarks Jillian Pearl
Add some sophistication to your look with the Jillian Pearl sandal from Clarks. Cushion Plus technology with OrthoLite footbed ensures comfort with every step. Lush leather uppers with textile lining for elevated detailing. Adjustable hook-and-loop closure for fit preference. Clarks branded perforated footbed for ventilation and details. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 3 4 in Weight: 8 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.