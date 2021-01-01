From skullcandy

Skullcandy Jib Wired Earbuds with Microphone | Noise-Isolating Fit | Lightweight | Portable | Supreme Sound | 3.5mm Aux

$9.88 on sale
($9.99 save 1%)
In stock
Buy at walmartusa

Description

Skullcandy Jib™ Wired Earbuds let you manage calls and music thanks to an inline microphone and remote with call, track, and volume controls. Quality ear gels create a noise isolating fit so your music stays in, and everything else stays out. Jib™ Wired Earbuds has enchanced bass and dynamic range that will transform your soundtrack. These earbuds are lightweight and provide a comfortable in-ear fit whether you're listening to music, audio book, or watching a movie. With two different sizes of silicone ear gels included, you'll be able to get a comfortable, noise isolating fit. These earbuds are compatible with any device with a 3.5mm audio jack.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com