From red barrel studio
Jhonny 68" Chenille Rolled Arm Loveseat
Deliver a simple silhouette and neutral colors that complement a variety of interior spaces with this loveseat. Designed to express elegance and comfort, this unique piece features loose back pillows and box seat cushions for a timeless charm. It features an understated chenille upholstery -either Ivory or Chocolate- with contrasting copper nailhead trim on its beautifully rolled arms. Its accent pillows in coordinating colors and patterns add comfort and visual appeal. Fabric: Chocolate Chenille