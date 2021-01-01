Jezebel Button Tufted Headboard King/California King Light Beige - Christopher Knight Home

Dress up your bedroom with this Christopher Knight Home Jezebel Adjustable Button Tufted King /Cal King Headboard. Available in leather or polyester fabric, this French inspired headboard is button diamond tufted and will add a touch of class to your bedroom. This headboard can attach to almost any King or California King metal bed frame, as well as adjust according to the height of your mattress. Spruce up your bedroom today with this Christopher Knight Home Jezebel Adjustable Button Tufted Headboard. Color: Light Beige. Pattern: Solid.