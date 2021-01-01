Furniture of America Jexter Transitional 6-Drawer Dresser, Antique White

Furniture of America Jexter Transitional 6-Drawer Dresser, Antique WhiteIncludes: One (1) DresserStyle: TransitionalFinish: Antique WhiteMaterials: Solid Wood, Wood Veneer, MDFDual-front top drawersFelt-lined top drawerBronze metal drawer pullsMinimum assembly requiredShips in 1 boxes Dimensions & Weights:Overall dimensions: 58"L x 17"W x 35"HWeight capacity: 100 lbsProduct weight: 136 lbsClick here to view the assembly guide Shop the matching Collection:Chest: Item #571755345Nightstand: Item #571755597